Is FMCG The New Tech?: Consumer Brands Make Major Gains As Markets Remain Bearish

The markets have had a fairly tumultuous time in the past 10 days. These few days have been filled with major crests and troughs. The FMCG sectors, despite the chaotic circumstances that have persisted, have withheld their ground as investors appear to have shown faith in their prospects.

Last week, the markets, after a quiet period, saw a remarkable boom in their prospects, with marquee indices going past their life-highs in the week, before ending the week on a cautious yet optimistic note, right before the exit polls that came out on June 1.

What was in store for traders on Monday, June 3, were scenes that no one had seen before. The indices opened on life-highs. Major companies, including the Adani Group companies, made gains of over 10 per cent.

Gains In a Volatile Market

Come June 4, the actual result day, things took a turn for the worst at Dalal street. Markets had, what can only be described as a cataclysmic day. At a point in the day, both Nifty and Sensex lost over 7 per cent of their value.

In this mayhem, and post that as well, one sector remains a silver lining. The FMCG sector and major companies in the industry have done exceedingly well on the share markets.

As of Wednesday, June 5, some of the names that gained well include Hyderabad-based Heritage Food, who, as of 10:41 IST gained 15.12 per cent, taking the value of shares to Rs 527.05. There are some renowned names as well. Kolkata-based Emami gained 13.74 per cent. Jyothi Laborities gained 10.55 per cent.

FMCG Makes Gains

Others who made gains in the sector include Marico with 7.86 per cent, HUL with 8.61 per cent. Dabur with 8.99 per cent and Bikaji with gains of over 9 per cent.

This ostensible rush of investors to consumer goods companies is similar to the level of enthusiasm that many have often seen with tech shares around the globe, including India. Major tech shares, although largely stable, have not really been the talk of the business town, or have grabbed headlines in the recent past.

Therefore, with the prospect of growth and expansion in a developing economy, that could see a rise or expansion of the middle-class, and purchasing power, FMCG could be the new avenue for investors.

