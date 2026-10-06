IREDA Signs Performance MoU With MNRE For FY27, Setting Key Targets

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) |

Mumbai: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) today, 5 October 2026, announced the signing of a performance-based Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). The MoU sets out strategic targets for the financial year 2026-27.

MoU Details

The MoU was signed by Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, MNRE, and Bijay Kumar Mohanty, Chairman and Managing Director, IREDA. The signing ceremony took place at Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan in New Delhi.

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Management Statement

Mohanty acknowledged the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy for its guidance and support. He said the IREDA team would work towards achieving the goals set for the year to contribute to the ultimate goal of Viksit Bharat.

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