 IREDA Secures ¥28 Billion ECB Facility From SMBC To Strengthen Funding Base
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HomeBusinessIREDA Secures ¥28 Billion ECB Facility From SMBC To Strengthen Funding Base

IREDA Secures ¥28 Billion ECB Facility From SMBC To Strengthen Funding Base

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) has signed a facility agreement on March 30, 2026, to raise External Commercial Borrowing of JPY 28 billion from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, including a Green Shoe Option of JPY 12 billion.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 08:31 AM IST
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Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) has signed a facility agreement on March 30, 2026. |

New Delhi: In a move to bolster its funding capacity, IREDA is tapping overseas debt markets, securing long-term financing to support its renewable energy financing operations and future growth plans.

IREDA has entered into a facility agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Singapore Branch, to raise External Commercial Borrowings amounting to JPY 28 billion. The funding includes a Green Shoe Option of JPY 12 billion, giving the company flexibility to scale borrowing based on requirements.

The borrowing is structured as a five-year long-term loan and will be unsecured in nature. The agreement was executed on March 30, 2026, with SMBC acting as the mandated lead arranger and bookrunner. The loan amount has been agreed upon, although it is yet to be drawn down.

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The primary objective of the agreement is to raise funds for IREDA’s lending activities in the renewable energy sector. By securing foreign currency funding, the company is positioning itself to expand financing capabilities and support increasing demand for clean energy projects.

The transaction does not involve any related party arrangements and carries no shareholding implications between the entities. As outlined in the filing, there are no securities attached to the loan, reinforcing its unsecured structure.

With this agreement, IREDA strengthens its access to global capital markets, aligning its funding strategy with the growing scale and ambition of India’s renewable energy sector.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official filing and disclosure. Forward-looking statements, if any, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

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