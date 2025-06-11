 IREDA Raises ₹2,005.90 Crore Through QIP; Capital Mobilised By Issuing ₹12.15 Crore Equity Shares At ₹165.14 Per Share
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIREDA Raises ₹2,005.90 Crore Through QIP; Capital Mobilised By Issuing ₹12.15 Crore Equity Shares At ₹165.14 Per Share

IREDA Raises ₹2,005.90 Crore Through QIP; Capital Mobilised By Issuing ₹12.15 Crore Equity Shares At ₹165.14 Per Share

The issue price of Rs 165.14 reflects a discount of 5 percent to the floor price of Rs 173.83 per equity share. Launched on June 5 this year, the QIP issue closed on June 10, receiving an encouraging response from a diverse set of both domestic and foreign Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), including insurance companies, scheduled commercial banks, and Foreign Portfolio Investors.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi:Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) has successfully raised Rs 2,005.90 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).The capital was mobilised by issuing 12.15 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 165.14 per share, which includes a premium of Rs 155.14 per share over the face value of Rs 10, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The issue price of Rs 165.14 reflects a discount of 5 per cent to the floor price of Rs 173.83 per equity share.Launched on June 5 this year, the QIP issue closed on June 10, receiving an encouraging response from a diverse set of both domestic and foreign Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) including insurance companies, scheduled commercial banks and Foreign Portfolio Investors.

Read Also
₹1.06 Lakh Crore Premium Collected By Public Sector Insurance Firms, FM Sitharaman Reviews Premium...
article-image

The Board has approved allotment of equity shares to eligible QIBs at its meeting held on Wednesday.The QIP issue was oversubscribed with bids amounting to Rs 2,005.90 crore against the base issue size of Rs 1,500 crore, achieving a subscription of 1.34 times.The capital raised through this successful issue will further strengthen IREDA's Tier-I capital and overall Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), enhancing the company’s capacity to support the expanding renewable energy sector in India.Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman &amp; Managing Director, IREDA, said: “The successful completion of this QIP in a short span after our IPO in November 2023 is a testament to the trust and confidence the investor community and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy have reposed in IREDA.

"This capital infusion will empower us to scale up our financing activities, enabling greater investments in renewable energy projects and accelerating India’s transition towards a greener and sustainable energy future.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested
Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested
Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's Disturbing'
Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's Disturbing'

IREDA has recorded a robust 49 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 502 crore for the January-March quarter of financial year 2024-25 compared to Rs 337 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Read Also
IREDA Has ₹5,000 Crore Goal; Fixes Floor Price For QIP At ₹173.83 Per Equity Share
article-image

The country’s largest pure-play green financing NBFC recorded a revenue of Rs 1,392 crore during the fourth quarter which represents a 37.7 per cent increase from Rs 1,916 crore in the Q4 of FY 2023-24.

The Government-owned NBFC’s loan sanctions for the fourth quarter recorded a 27 per cent rise to Rs 47,453 crore while loan disbursements for the quarter rose 20 per cent to Rs 30,168 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years

India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years

Centre Cuts Customs Duty On Crude Edible Oils To Bring Down Prices In Local Market

Centre Cuts Customs Duty On Crude Edible Oils To Bring Down Prices In Local Market

Finance Ministry Says No Plan To Levy MDR Charge On UPI Transactions

Finance Ministry Says No Plan To Levy MDR Charge On UPI Transactions

Gold Jumps ₹820 To ₹98,490/10 Grams; Silver Remains Flat

Gold Jumps ₹820 To ₹98,490/10 Grams; Silver Remains Flat

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Near, iOS 26 Beta Code Hints

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Near, iOS 26 Beta Code Hints