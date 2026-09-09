IRDAI Warns Against Fake Bima Bharosa Website, Here's How Policyholders Can Stay Safe

IRDAI has warned policyholders against a fake Bima Bharosa website. |

New Delhi: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has warned policyholders about a fraudulent website allegedly impersonating its official insurance grievance redressal platform, Bima Bharosa.

In a public notice, the regulator identified “igmsirdai.online”, including its complaint-registration page, as an unauthorised website that appears to present itself as an IRDAI-linked grievance platform.

Avoid The Fraudulent Website

IRDAI clarified that the suspected website is not owned, operated or authorised by the regulator. People have been advised not to visit the platform, register complaints or provide any personal or financial details through it.

The regulator has specifically cautioned policyholders against sharing policy information, banking details, Know Your Customer documents, passwords or one-time passwords on the website.

People should also avoid making payments after receiving messages, emails or calls from anyone claiming to represent IRDAI or its grievance platform.

What Is Bima Bharosa?

Bima Bharosa is IRDAI’s official online grievance redressal platform for insurance policyholders. It enables consumers to register insurance-related complaints and monitor their progress.

The official portal can be accessed only at “bimabharosa.irdai.gov.in”. Policyholders should carefully examine the website address before entering policy, identity or financial information.

They should avoid opening complaint links received through unsolicited SMSes, emails, WhatsApp messages or phone calls.

Already Shared Your Details?

People who have submitted information through the suspected website should immediately take precautionary action. If banking details were shared, they should contact their bank or financial institution and monitor their accounts for suspicious activity.

Affected policyholders may also report the incident to the relevant cybercrime portal or law-enforcement authorities, depending on the nature of the information shared or any financial loss suffered.

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Passwords should be changed immediately, while compromised cards, accounts or payment services should be blocked wherever necessary.

IRDAI said it would not be responsible for financial losses, disclosure of confidential information or other consequences resulting from interactions with fraudulent or unauthorised websites impersonating the regulator.