Irdai Links Insurers’ Executive Pay To Claims, Grievance Redressal And Customer Service Metrics

Insurance companies will now have to align senior executives’ remuneration with customer service performance and operational transparency benchmarks | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, May 26: Regulator Irdai has asked insurers to link remuneration packages of MDs, CEOs and other senior management personnel to customer-centric outcomes, such as claim responsiveness and grievance redressal, as well as the overall financial health of the company.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has made amendments to the IRDAI (Corporate Governance for Insurers) Regulations, 2024.

In a circular on remuneration to key management persons (KMPs), the regulator has outlined the parameters forming the basis of the remuneration package (including incentives) of MDs and CEOs, all other directors, and other senior management officials.

The new norms have come into force with immediate effect.

Focus on customer outcomes and transparency

In a statement on Tuesday, Irdai said revisions to the performance parameters are part of its continued commitment to strengthening customer trust, improving transparency and reinforcing accountability across the sector.

The parameters include financial soundness, products’ performance, claim responsiveness, timely grievance redressal, and removal of dark patterns from the websites of insurers and their distributors.

The guideline also mandates disclosure of the performance of insurers in respect of parameters adopted for the remuneration of all KMPs.

While some mandated disclosures have to be made quarterly, some are also required on a monthly basis, in an 'easy-to-access' and 'easy-to-understand' manner on the company’s website, without seeking personal details, including the phone number of visitors.

While information on financial soundness has to be disclosed on a quarterly basis, that related to products’ performance, claim responsiveness and grievance redressal is required on a monthly basis.

Revised framework and future regulatory changes

"Evolving expectations of customers and needs of the economy require us to place greater emphasis on measurable customer outcomes, transparency in decision-making, responsiveness, and sustainable value creation," said Ajay Seth, Chairman, Irdai.

Accordingly, the revised performance framework will move beyond traditional operational and financial metrics to include a stronger focus on customer-centric and governance-oriented outcomes, he added.

The updated performance framework, while laying emphasis on customer outcome orientation, further empowers boards to emphasise improvement in customer satisfaction and experience indicators, timely resolution of claims and grievances, reduction in repeat complaints and service failures, and delivery of fair, transparent and customer-friendly processes.

Irdai said it aims to enhance transparency and accountability through timely, consistent and accurate disclosure of comparable information across insurers for the current and preceding three years.

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Meanwhile, Rajay Sinha, Member (Finance and Investment), said that refinement and revisions related to reducing the expense of management, promoting rural and social obligations, and boosting coverage of government-promoted schemes such as PMJJBY and PMSBY will be taken up in the proposed revision of respective regulations and master circulars.

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