IRDAI Chairman Ajay Seth has announced proposed measures to improve claim tracking and transparency in health insurance | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 19, 2026: Insurance regulator IRDAI will set up two industry working groups to ensure real-time visibility of the entire claims process and standardisation of claim rejection reasons to improve transparency in health insurance claims, Chairman Ajay Seth said on Thursday.

The two working groups are expected to be constituted in about 10 days. One will focus on real-time tracking of claims, including pre-authorisation, hospital discharge and final settlement, while the other will develop common parameters to measure claims and grievance redressal performance.

“We are in the process of forming two working groups with the industry. They may be constituted in 10 days. One will focus on the real-time visibility of claims, and a claim isn’t just when the claim is made,” Seth said while addressing the CII Financing Summit 2026 here.

Tracking Claims And Policyholder Experience

The first working group will also examine and assess policyholders’ experience and provide feedback on market conduct.

The second working group will focus on standardising claims and grievance performance metrics, along with reasons for the full or partial rejection of insurance claims.

“At the moment, why a claim was rejected fully or partially doesn’t get into any system,” he said, adding that standardised rejection reasons would help insurers compare their performance across the industry.

The proposed initiatives come amid efforts to address the trust deficit between health insurers and healthcare providers and improve the experience of policyholders.

ABHA As A Possible Insurance Identity

Speaking at an event organised by Excellence Enablers earlier in the day, Seth also rued that some players are charging a “toll” for rendering a service that has been made possible by technology.

Citing the practice of seeking personal data in order to share quotes for an insurance plan, Seth said this creates a “contradiction” of sorts, where the same technology that helps achieve efficiencies in work is used to charge a toll.

The Chairman said IRDAI was also considering using the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) as an identity for health insurance policyholders, which could be integrated with hospital systems.

The proposal would also help identify members covered under group health insurance, as individuals may move between group and individual policies.

“The idea is so that you are aware you can do a better underwriting and offer a more competitive price to that individual,” he said.

Call For Greater Product Transparency

Separately, Seth called for greater transparency in insurance products, saying customers should be able to access product prices without sharing personal details.

He also advocated plain-language summaries in local languages explaining product coverage, exclusions and returns, along with common definitions to measure product performance and quality.

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On the proposed Public Insurance Registry (PIR), he said the initiative was “less about an IT project, more about data governance”. It aims to help consumers understand insurance products, assess insurers’ market conduct and evaluate distributors, while keeping data centralisation to a minimum.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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