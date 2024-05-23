 IRDAI Introduces New Corporate Governance Regulations For Insurers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIRDAI Introduces New Corporate Governance Regulations For Insurers

IRDAI Introduces New Corporate Governance Regulations For Insurers

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has come out with a master circular to provide various operational and procedural aspects to be adopted by all insurers.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
IRDAI Introduces New Corporate Governance Regulations For Insurers | File photo

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has come out with a master circular to provide various operational and procedural aspects to be adopted by all insurers.

Among other things, the insurance sector watchdog asked insurance companies to seek prior approval for the appointment of their board chairperson, effective immediately.

Existing chairpersons have been given until March 31, 2026, or the end of their current terms, whichever comes first, to comply with the new norm.

A master circular titled "Master Circular on Corporate Governance for Insurers, 2024" shall apply to all insurers except foreign companies engaged in re-insurance business through a branch established in India.

The circular becomes effective upon issuance. However, insurers are given time up to June 30, 2024, to ensure compliance with its provisions. Further, where specific timelines are specified for certain compliances, such timelines shall remain the same.

This new framework aims to strengthen the capacity of key stakeholders responsible for the insurer's governance, such as the board, senior management, and key persons in control functions, to effectively and prudently manage the insurer's business.

According to the new framework, insurers shall ensure an optimum composition of independent directors and nonexecutive directors, subject to a minimum of three independent directors.

The quorum for the board meetings shall be one-third of the total strength of the board or three directors, whichever is higher.

"The insurer shall ensure that the board comprises competent and qualified directors to drive the strategies in a manner that would sustain growth and protect the interests of stakeholders in general and policyholders in particular," it read.

Read Also
Thane: L&T Inks Major Real Estate Deal in MMR, To Develop 31.25L Sq Ft Plot
article-image

Insurers shall put in place a "whistle-blower" policy where employees would be able to raise concerns internally about possible irregularities, governance weaknesses, financial reporting issues, or other such matters. The issues could include employees reporting in confidence directly to the Chairperson of the Board, a Committee of the Board, or the Statutory Auditor.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Robust Policies Spurred Tech Innovations Under PM Modi: Lakshmi Puri

Robust Policies Spurred Tech Innovations Under PM Modi: Lakshmi Puri

SEBI Proposes To Include Green Credit Under BRSR Framework, Redefine Value Chain Partners

SEBI Proposes To Include Green Credit Under BRSR Framework, Redefine Value Chain Partners

Lotus' First Ever EV Hyper GT: Lotus Emeya

Lotus' First Ever EV Hyper GT: Lotus Emeya

Green Wave Sweeps Dalal Street As Indian Stock Market Hits Record High; THIS Is Why It Happened

Green Wave Sweeps Dalal Street As Indian Stock Market Hits Record High; THIS Is Why It Happened

Say Hello To Nikesh Arora, Palo Alto CEO Who Earns More Than Sundar Pichai With A Salary Of ₹1,257...

Say Hello To Nikesh Arora, Palo Alto CEO Who Earns More Than Sundar Pichai With A Salary Of ₹1,257...