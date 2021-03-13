IRCTC’s Golden Chariot train to restart operations from March 14

Having already carved a niche for itself in luxury train tourism, IRCTC, the travel, tourism and hospitality arm of Ministry of Railways has added another luxury train ‘Golden Chariot’ to its fleet. Owned by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), the Golden Chariot train, which commenced in 2008, was taken over by IRCTC in January 2020. The Golden Chariot luxury train, an attempt to connect important dots which have shaped the history of South India through several centuries is finally commencing on its first journey of the season on 14th March 2021 on a 6 Nights/7 Days itinerary, Pride of Karnataka starting and ending in Bengaluru covering Bandipur, Mysore, Halebidu, Chikamangalur, Hampi, Aihole and Pattadakal and Goa. Another 3 Nights/4 Days trip trip is planned on 21st March 2021, which will also start and end in Bengaluru covering Mysore, Hampi and Mahabalipuram.