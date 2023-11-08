 IRCTC Reports Record Profits In Q2 FY 2023-24, Declares Interim Dividend Of 125%
IRCTC reported a net profit of Rs 294.67 crores in September Quarter of FY 2023-24 marking an increase of 30.36% from Rs 226.03 crores in Q2 of FY 2022-23.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
IRCTC Reports Record Profits In Q2FY24, Declares Interim Dividend Of 125% | Image: IRCTC (Representative)

IRCTC, a 24 year old PSU held its Board of Directors meeting on 7th November, 2023, and also declared its Unaudited Financial Results for September Quarter, FY 2023-24, the company on Wednesday announced through an exhange filing.

IRCTC reported a net profit of Rs 294.67 crores in September Quarter of FY 2023-24 marking an increase of 30.36% from Rs 226.03 crores in Q2 of FY 2022-23. The net profit registered is the highest ever profit registered by IRCTC in the history of IRCTC for this Quarter

During the Q2, 2023-24, IRCTC has registered a strong financial performance with a increase in total revenue of 23.51% which stood at Rs 995.31 crores in the September Quarter of FY 2023-24 in comparison to Rs 805.80 crores in Q2 of FY 2022-23. Both EBITDA and PAT ended up at healthy margins of 28.54% and 30.36% respectively.

The Board in their meeting held on 07th November 2023 has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for a Face value of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2023-24 which is 125% of the paid up share capital which stands at 160 crores.

The shares of IRCTC on Wednesday at  9:53 am IST were at Rs 678.45, down by 0.39 percent.

