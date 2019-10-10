IRCTC IPO share allotment likely to be held today; here's how to check IPO allotment status

IRCTC IPO, which closed for subscription on October 3, has attracted a huge number of investors. The issue was subscribed nearly 112 times. According to LiveMint, the IRCTC IPO share allotment is likely to be held today.

So how to check the IRCTC IPO status? Firstly, investors need to visit ipo.alankit.com. Then enter their PAN or application number. The registrar of the IRCTC IPO, Alankit Assignments, will take care of share allotment and refund processing.

The IRCTC IPO allotment process has already begun and will conclude today. Currently, all eyes are on the allotment of shares. Investors would be eager to find out if they got lucky. They have also been hearing good things about the IRCTC IPO.

IRCTC shares are likely to get listed on both BSE and NSE on 14th October. And according to news reports, IRCTC shares are changing hands at a hefty premium in the grey market, indicating strong listing gains. IRCTC is authorised by Railways to offer train tickets online, offer catering service and exclusively manufacture and supply packaged drinking water at railway stations and on trains in India. It has also recently ventured into the business of operating trains.