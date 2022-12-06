IRCON International bags Rs 122 cr project by Sri Lanka Railways

IRCON International Limited, in an exchange filing, announced that they received a project by Sri Lanka Railways, Ministry of Transport, Sri Lanka under the Indian Line of Credit at a total price of Rs. 122 crore. The project includes design, installation, testing, commissioning and certifying of signaling and telecommunication systems from Maho Junction to Anuradhapura.
The work was awarded on a competitive bidding basis and is to be completed within 24 months from the date of signing of the Contract Agreement.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)