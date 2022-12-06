e-Paper Get App
IRCON International bags Rs 122 cr project by Sri Lanka Railways

The project includes design, installation, testing, commissioning and certifying of signaling and telecommunication systems from Maho Junction to Anuradhapura.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
IRCON International bags Rs 122 cr project by Sri Lanka Railways
IRCON International Limited, in an exchange filing, announced that they received a project by Sri Lanka Railways, Ministry of Transport, Sri Lanka under the Indian Line of Credit at a total price of Rs. 122 crore. The project includes design, installation, testing, commissioning and certifying of signaling and telecommunication systems from Maho Junction to Anuradhapura.

The work was awarded on a competitive bidding basis and is to be completed within 24 months from the date of signing of the Contract Agreement.

