IRCON International bags Rs 122 cr project by Sri Lanka Railways

IRCON International Limited, in an exchange filing, announced that they received a project by Sri Lanka Railways, Ministry of Transport, Sri Lanka under the Indian Line of Credit at a total price of Rs. 122 crore. The project includes design, installation, testing, commissioning and certifying of signaling and telecommunication systems from Maho Junction to Anuradhapura.

The work was awarded on a competitive bidding basis and is to be completed within 24 months from the date of signing of the Contract Agreement.