Iran Threatens Neighbouring Countries Of Airport Disruption If They Support US' Aviation Sanctions

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Iran has cautioned neighbouring countries against cooperating with fresh US sanctions on its aviation sector, warning that their airports could face disruption if they restrict Iranian flights.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said countries supporting the US measures would face consequences. “If neighbouring countries cooperate with the United States by stopping Iranian flights, Iran will ensure their airports cannot function,” he said in an interview with Iranian state television, according to Reuters.

Iran warns regional countries over flight restrictions

In a broader statement, Rezaei urged regional nations not to participate in what he described as Washington’s actions against Tehran. “We ask all the countries of the region not to join America's adventure.

If they do not allow Iran's aircraft to travel, their own airports will not be able to have flights either. You are our friends, but you should not join America's ranks,” he said.

The warning came after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that Iranian airlines would face restrictions from Wednesday. The measures threaten companies providing fuel, landing facilities, ticketing and other services to sanctioned Iranian carriers.

Bessent later said the US campaign had significantly affected Iran’s international air connectivity, claiming that a large share of external flights had been suspended.

Several countries suspend Iranian flight operations

Georgia and Azerbaijan confirmed the suspension of flights involving Iranian carriers, while travel routes to destinations including Baghdad, Muscat and Qatar were also affected.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation said Baghdad and Muscat airports would stop accepting Iranian flights, with authorities looking at alternatives such as Najaf for services linked to Iraqi destinations.

However, some international routes continued. Flights connecting Iran with China, Russia and Istanbul were reportedly operating, including a Mahan Air flight that reached Guangzhou after the restrictions came into effect.

The aviation measures are part of Washington’s wider sanctions campaign against Tehran, adding further pressure on Iran’s economy and affecting passenger movement across the region.