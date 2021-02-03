IPO Alert: Brookfield India REIT raises Rs 1,710 cr from HDFC Trustee Co, SBI Life Insurance, Tata AIG GIC, Bajaj Holdings and Investments, 35 other anchor investors

Global investment firm Brookfield's Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) has attracted Rs 1709.97 crore from 39 anchor investors. This was raised at the upper price band of Rs 275 per unit. The firm allocates 62,180,800 units.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Brookfield REIT will open today (on February 3) at a price band of Rs 274 to Rs 275. It will close on February 5.

Some of the 39 investors are HDFC Trustee Company / HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund (16.40 per cent of allocation), SBI Life Insurance Company (13.50 per cent of allocation), Tata AIG General Insurance Company (9.90 per cent of allocation), HDFC Life Insurance Company (8 per cent), Bajaj Holdings and Investments (4.4 per cent), Schroder Global Cities Real Estate (4.20 per cent), HDFC Trustee Company/ HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund (4.10 per cent), Prusik Umbrella UCITS Fund (2.90 per cent) among others.

Brookfield REIT is backed by Canadian asset manager Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The firm hopes to raise Rs 3,800 crore with this issue.

India’s first listed REIT is Embassy Office Parks REIT which is backed by Blackstone and Embassy group. It got listed in April 2019.