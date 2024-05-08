Aadhar Housing Finance IPO Opens Today; Here Is All You Need To Know

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO Opens today |

Aadhar Housing provides small-ticket mortgage loans to the low-income housing market. As of December 2023, the average loan ticket size for an Aadhar loan is Rs 10 lakh, with an average loan-to-value ratio of 58.3 per cent.

The segment of salaried individuals contributed 57.2 percent to its AUM, with the self-employed segment contributing the remaining 42.8 per cent.

Offer Details

The issue, which will end on May 10, consists of an offer-for-sale (OFS) and a fresh issue of shares. By May 13, the basis of allotment for the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO will be finalized, and by May 14, shares will be credited to demat accounts. On May 15, the IPO will go live on the NSE and BSE.

The IPO consists of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares by promoter BCP Topco VII Pte, an affiliate of Blackstone Group, for Rs 2,000 crore and a fresh issue of shares valued at Rs 1,000 crore.

Issue Price

Over Rs 13,000 crore is the valuation at the upper end of the price range. The issue, which has a May 10 closing date, has a price range of Rs 300–315 per share.

A minimum of 47 equity shares, as well as multiples of 47 of those shares, are up for bid. Retail investors would need to invest a minimum of ₹14,100, and the maximum amount they could bid is ₹14,805 for a single lot.

Anchor Investors

Exchanges were notified by the Blackstone Group-backed company that it has completed the distribution of 2,85,04,761 equity shares to anchor investors at the upper price range of Rs 315 per share.

The company received anchor book investments from institutional investors such as Morgan Stanley, Stichting Depository APG, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund, Clarus Capital, Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Theleme India Master Fund, CLSA Global, East Bridge Capital, Nepean Long Term Opportunities Fund, and Amundi Funds.

IPO Lead managers & registrar

ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India), and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers for the IPO. Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrant.

