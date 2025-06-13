iPhone 17 Rumour Roundup: Price in India, Specifications, Availability

iPhone 17 series expected to launch in September | Freepik

Apple is all set to launch the new iPhone 17 series in the fall. The new phones are likely to arrive n September and the series may include multiple models – iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a very new variant iPhone 17 Air. All of these phones will run on iOS 26 that was unveiled at WWDC 2025 earlier this week. Here’s a lowdown on all the rumours and leaks surrounding the base variant – iPhone 17.

iPhone 17: Expected Price in India

Official pricing of the iPhone 17 will be announced at the keynote, but Apple has largely not changed the pricing of the iPhones in the last few years. If this tradition will follow, the base model will begin from 79,990. This is reported to change if US President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on the tech giant. Furthermore, production cost is also set to go higher as tariffs have impacted almost all component manufacturers as well.

As for launch timeline, the iPhone 17 is largely expected to launch sometime in September. The predecessor was launched on September 9 and the iPhone 15 was unveiled on September 12. Apple will likely announce the keynote date sometime later in August.

iPhone 17: Expected Specifications

Coming to the design, the iPhone 17 is expected to stick to the same familiar design format that is seen in the recent years. It is rumoured to have a 6.3-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate – an upgrade from the 60Hz panel. It is rumoured to pack an 8GB RAM and be powered by the A18 Bionic chip. This is reported to be produced by TSMC’s 3nm process.

The iPhone 17 may have a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel wide angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. This is the similar to the setup on the iPhone 16. As for the selfie camera, the iPhone 17 may see an upgrade to a 24-megapixel sensor from the current 12-megapixel sensor on the iPhone 16. All of these specifications are based on rumours, leaks, and speculation. Apple will announce official specifications at the launch event.