 iOS 26 'Liquid Glass' UI Has Readability Issues, Reminds Them Of Windows Vista: Users Report
iOS 26 early testers claim that the translucent effect makes many features hard to view, sometimes making it difficult to distinguish foreground content with the background. After developer testing, the software update will be available as a public beta and the final commercial release is set to be sometime in fall.

Tasneem Kanchwala Updated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
iOS 26 was unveiled at WWDC 2025 and while the public release will be available in fall, developers are testing it out as we speak. The new software update brings what Apple calls the ‘Liquid Glass’ design that is said to be more fluid and expressive. The company has refreshed everything, from the Lock Screen, Home Screen, to even the Control Centre. After a few days of usage, iOS 26 beta testers have taken to X and Reddit to give their first impressions about the new update. There is a wave of criticism that the Liquid Glass design is being subjected to, some calling it Apple’s return to Windows Vista while others flagging concerns about readability.

iOS 26 beta users have taken to X and Reddit to flag concerns regarding the design. Users claim that the translucent effect makes many features hard to view, sometimes making it difficult to distinguish foreground content with the background. Users with a patterned wallpaper found it especially hard to view icons in the Control Center. People pointed out that this would particularly be more problematic for visually impaired or ageing individuals. To help with the readability woes, one Reddit user posted that to increase readability, turn on Reduce Transparency under Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size.

Many X users are also comparing it with the age-old Windows Vista design and one user even said that former CEO and co-founder Steve Jobs would have fired everyone if he were alive right now. It is important to note that iOS 26 is still being tested out and issues will be ironed out before it is rolled out for the public.

Apple is calling it the biggest redesign since iOS 7. After developer testing, the software update will be available as a public beta and the final commercial release is set to be sometime in fall.

