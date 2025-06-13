iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications Leaked on Geekbench, New A19 Pro Chip Spotted

Apple iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max | Twitter

The rumoured iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max have been spotted on Geekbench. This suggests that Apple is gearing up for its annual fall event wherein it will introduce the new iPhone 17 series. Ahead of the launch, there are several test runs and certifications that Apple needs to get approval of, and a Geekbench sighting suggests that the tech giant is inching closer to the actual reveal. Alongside the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple is also rumoured to be working on a new variant called the iPhone 17 Air.

This new Geekbench listing was spotted by a Chinese user and was posted on social media site Weibo. The tipster, Digital Chat Station, spotted the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max on the benchmarking site. This site lists a few specifications indicating that the two phones may be powered by the A19 Pro SoC. This chipset hasn’t been announced by Apple and is likely to be unveiled in fall at the keynote event. This chipset will likely offer better performance than the A18 Pro SoC that is currently integrated into the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The benchmark score is listed to deliver a single-core score of 4,000+ and a multi-core score of 10,000+.

The leak also suggests that the Apple iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may pack 12GB RAM. All of the iPhone 17 range will run on iOS 26 released at WWDC a few days ago. The new iOS 26 will bring a new ‘Liquid Glass’ design that is said to be more smooth and intuitive. Early beta testers are reporting of readability issues on iOS 26 interface. Apple also brought uniformity in the naming scheme for all its software portfolio. It will now suffix its mega updates with the last two digits of the upcoming year.