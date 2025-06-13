iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Get Close To ₹10,000 Discount On Flipkart In India, Additional Offers Listed Too

iPhone 16 is listed with Rs, 2,000 instant discount on select bank cards | Apple

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are available at a huge discount on Flipkart in India. The two phones are available starting from as low as Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 79,999, respectively. A flat price cut of Rs. 9,901 is listed. Flipkart also offers exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000 and an additional instant discount Rs. 2,000 on select band cards. Apple launched the iPhone 16 series last year in September in several colour options. On Flipkart, it is currently available in Black, Teal, Ultramarine, White, and Pink colour options.

The iPhone 16 is listed for Rs. 69,999 for the 128GB model, Rs. 79,999 for the 256GB ,model, and Rs. 99,999 for the 512GB storage model on Flipkart. To compare, the retail price of the iPhone 16 is at Rs. 79,900, 89,900, and 1,09,900 respectively on the Apple Store. Flipkart is offering an outright discount of Rs. 9,901 for the iPhone 16.

The same offers apply on the iPhone 16 Plus as well. Flipkart has offered a flat Rs. 9,901 off on the bigger variant too. All storage options, 128GB, 2056GB, and 512GB options are all available at a discount. The price of the iPhone 16 Plus on Flipkart is currently at Rs. 79,999, Rs. 89,999, and Rs. 1,09,900, respectively. The colour options to choose from are the same - Black, Teal, Ultramarine, White, and Pink.

This has been the cheapest the iPhone 16 series has been since launch. There are additional discounts that Flipkart is offering, including a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and an exchange bonus of additional Rs. 3,000 off if you give your old phone to the e-commerce giant in exchange of the iPhone 16. Apple is offering one-year warrant for the phone and one year warranty for in-box accessories. Exchange of phone is limited to few pincodes only.

Other offers for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus include Rs. 2,000 off on selected bank credit card non-EMI transactions, 100 percent cashback of up to Rs. 500 on Axis Bank SuperMoney Rupay CC UPI transactions on Super Money UPI, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5 percent cashback on Axis Bank Flipkart debit card up to Rs. 750, and debit card EMI starting from Rs. 7,151 per month.