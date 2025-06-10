iPadOS 26 Released At WWDC 2025. Here’s Which iPads Will Get It

iPadOS 26 is available for testing through the Apple Developer Program |

At WWDC 2025, Apple has unveiled the iPadOS 26 software that brings a new design, new AI features, and the Preview app.. Calling it ‘Liquid Glass’, Apple is introducing a fresh new layout across its portfolio, in a bid to push interface uniformity. The new layout is said to be more expressive, adapting to the environment and the content you consume. Navigation, control centre, task bars, and even widgets see a fresh new look. The entire UI is said to be more receptive and change with the surrounding. AI features include live translation, enhancements to Genmoji and Image Playground, and intelligent actions with Shortcuts. Apple has introduced the Preview app to the iPad bringing the ability to edit PDFs.

iPadOS 26 rollout: Compatible iPad models

iPadOS 26 is available for testing through the Apple Developer Program. The company says that a public beta will be available next month and consumers will get it through an OTA update sometime in the fall. The new iPadOS 26 will be compatible with iPad Pro (M4), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), iPad Air (M2 and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad (A16), iPad (8th generation and later), iPad mini (A17 Pro), and iPad mini (5th generation and later). The Apple Intelligence features will only be rolled out for iPad mini (A17 Pro), and iPad models with M1 and later that have Apple Intelligence enabled.

iPadOS 26 new features

Apple brings the new ‘Liquid Glass’ design for its iPad users with the latest update. It calls the interface a ‘translucent new material that reflects and refracts its surroundings, while reacting to user input and dynamically transforming to bring greater focus to the content they care about most’. This ethos will resonate across the UI, including the Lock Screen, Home Screen, and Control Center. iPadOS 26 brings updated controls and navigation to Apple apps like Mail, Safari, Apple TV, Apple Music, and more.

iPadOS 26 also brings a new windowing system lets users fluidly resize app windows, place them exactly where they want, and open even more windows at once. AI features include live translation in Phone, FaceTime, and Messages, enhancements to Genmoji and Image Playground, and new intelligent actions in Shortcuts.

Apple brings an update to Files app with iPadOS 26 that brings List view allowing users to see more of their document details in resizable columns and collapsible folders. Files also offers folder customisation options that include custom colors, icons, and emoji that sync across devices. In addition, the Preview app also comes to iPad, giving users a dedicated app for creating a quick sketch, as well as viewing, editing, and marking up PDFs and images with Apple Pencil or by touch.

iPadOS 26 also brings the the ability to perform computationally intensive tasks using Background Tasks in Live Activities. This gives users complete control and a clear sense of what is running at the back.

iPadOS 26 also brings new audio features that offer better control over their audio input, with the ability to choose different microphones for each app, as well as individual websites. There’s also a new Voice Isolation feature that blocks ambient noise and allows clear and crisp recordings. Lastly, Local capture allows users to produce high-quality recordings right from iPad with features like echo cancellation built-in.