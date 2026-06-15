Investors Gain ₹18.15 Lakh Crore In Just Two Days, Sensex Surges 2,432 Points As Crude Oil Prices Fall

Investors added Rs 18.15 lakh crore to their wealth in two trading sessions as Indian stock markets rallied sharply. |

Mumbai: Investors became richer by Rs 18.15 lakh crore in two trading sessions as Indian equity markets continued their strong upward move.

The rally was driven by improving global sentiment after reports that the United States and Iran had reached an agreement to end their 107-day conflict.

Falling crude oil prices further supported buying across sectors, lifting both benchmark indices and broader markets.

Sensex and Nifty Post Strong Gains

Over the last two trading sessions, the BSE Sensex jumped 2,431.78 points, or 3.29 percent.

The NSE Nifty gained 692.30 points, or 2.98 percent, during the same period.

On Monday, the Sensex advanced 736.38 points, or 0.97 percent, to close at 76,264.33.

The Nifty rose 231 points, or 0.98 percent, to settle at 23,853.90.

The sharp rise increased the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies by Rs 18,15,339 crore to Rs 4,70,49,119.48 crore.

Broader Markets Join the Rally

The positive mood was visible across the market.

The BSE MidCap Select Index climbed 1.66 percent, while the SmallCap Select Index gained 1 percent.

Market breadth also remained strong, with 3,086 stocks advancing against 1,323 declining shares. Another 206 stocks ended unchanged.

Top Gainers and Losers

Among Sensex stocks, Trent Limited emerged as the top gainer with a rise of 5.35 percent.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation jumped 3.59 percent, while Bajaj Finserv Limited gained 3.58 percent.

UltraTech Cement Limited rose 3.29 percent, while Eternal and Maruti Suzuki India Limited gained more than 3 percent each.

On the downside, NTPC Limited was the biggest loser, falling 1.64 percent.

Realty and Auto Lead Sectoral Gains

Realty stocks led the rally with a 3.93 percent gain.

Auto stocks climbed 2.69 percent, while consumer discretionary, consumer durables, industrials and services sectors also posted strong gains.

Healthcare, hospitals and metal stocks underperformed compared to the broader market.

Falling Crude Oil Boosts Confidence

Brent crude prices dropped nearly 5 percent to around $82.97 per barrel after news of a US-Iran peace agreement.

The proposed deal is expected to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supplies.

Lower oil prices are positive for India because the country imports most of its crude oil needs. Analysts believe cheaper crude can help reduce inflation, improve economic stability and support further market gains in the coming weeks.