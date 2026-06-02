Nifty Rebounds 300 Points From Day’s Low, Sensex Jumps Over 539 Points As Falling Crude Oil Prices Trigger Strong Buying

Sharp Recovery In the markets After Mid-Day Weakness | Representative image

Mumbai: Indian equity markets witnessed a strong comeback on Tuesday, with buying interest returning around 12:30 PM. The rally helped benchmark indices recover sharply from their intraday lows.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 74,806.86, up 539.52 points or 0.73 percent, while the Nifty 50 stood at 23,524.65, gaining 142.05 points or 0.61 percent in afternoon trade.

Nifty Climbs Nearly 300 Points

The Nifty touched an intraday low of 23,229.15 before witnessing a sharp turnaround. From the day's low, the index surged almost 300 points, reflecting strong investor confidence.

Similarly, the Sensex recovered significantly from its intraday low of 73,815.12 and moved close to its day's high of 74,813.35.

Falling Crude Oil Prices Lift Sentiment

The biggest trigger behind the market rebound was the decline in global crude oil prices.

Investor sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump confirmed that discussions with Iran were continuing. The development raised hopes of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and reduced concerns over global oil supply disruptions.

Following the news, Brent crude oil slipped to around $93 per barrel, leading to fresh optimism in global financial markets.

Why Lower Oil Prices Matter for India?

Lower crude oil prices are generally positive for India, which imports a large portion of its oil requirements.

A decline in oil prices can reduce the country's import bill, ease inflationary pressures and lower operating costs for many businesses. These benefits often improve market sentiment and encourage investors to increase exposure to equities.

Four Key Factors Behind the Buying

The market's strong recovery was driven by four major factors:

- Decline in crude oil prices.

- Hopes of progress in US-Iran negotiations.

- Improvement in global market sentiment.

Fresh buying after morning weakness at lower levels.

Focus Remains on Global Developments

Market experts believe investors will continue to closely monitor developments related to US-Iran talks and crude oil prices. Any positive progress could support market sentiment further, while renewed tensions may increase volatility in global and domestic markets.

The sharp afternoon rebound shows that investors remain willing to buy on dips when global risk factors begin to ease.