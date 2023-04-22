Investors Are All Eyes On TMS Network (TMSN) while Polygon (MATIC) and Tron (TRX) Struggle To Keep Up With The Pace |

As the blockchain and cryptocurrency space continues to evolve, investors are closely watching TMS Network (TMSN) , a rising star in the industry. While established players like Polygon (MATIC) and Tron (TRX) face challenges in keeping up with the pace of TMS Network's (TMSN) investment sensation, all eyes are on this cutting-edge project that is capturing the attention of the investment community.

Mastercard and Polygon (MATIC) join forces to create an innovative collection of NFTs for musicians, utilizing Web3 technologies

Mastercard and Polygon (MATIC) have been working together on the Mastercard Artist Accelerator program, which was introduced in January as part of Mastercard's commitment to embracing NFTs and Web 3 technologies. The program by Mastercard and Polygon (MATIC) has been dedicated to supporting emerging artists in expanding their brands.

Due to Mastercard and Polygon's (MATIC) involvement, artists face the pressure to grow rapidly in an era driven by technology. Additionally, the collaboration with a financial giant like Mastercard has showcased the superiority of the Polygon ecosystem, potentially leading to further adoption of the network, and its native token, MATIC, in a billion-dollar market, leaving artists and creators at the mercy of these corporate entities.

At press time, the price of Polygon (MATIC) is $1.17, with a 24-hour trading volume of $359 million. Over the past 24 hours, Polygon (MATIC) has experienced a 2.85% increase in its value.

Tron's (TRX) token delisted from the Binance US exchange

Binance's US division has announced its upcoming delisting of TRX, the native token of Tron, Justin Sun's cryptocurrency platform. Binance stated that this decision to remove Tron (TRX) was made as part of a routine review process.

The exchange did not provide specific reasons for delisting Tron (TRX) token. Deposits for TRX will be closed on April 17 at 10 pm ET, but withdrawals will still be permitted. Tron (TRX) founder, Justin Sun, did not appear to be concerned by the decision.

As of today, the price of Tron (TRX) is $0.06, with a 24-hour trading volume of $169 million. Over the past 24 hours, Tron (TRX) has experienced a marginal increase of 0.53% in its value.

TMS Network (TMSN) has become a focal point for investors

TMS Network (TMSN) is a modern blockchain project that provides traders with an all-in-one trading solution on a single platform. Its easy-to-use design allows users to trade various derivatives, such as stocks, futures, CFDs, Forex, and more, using cryptocurrency payments.

One of the key advantages of TMS Network (TMSN) is its low gas fees, and high throughput, making it stand out in the Web3 trading industry. The platform operates on smart contracts, and does not involve any intermediaries, ensuring that trade activities on TMS Network (TMSN) remain free from third-party interference.

TMS Network (TMSN) has successfully accumulated more than $4 million in liquidity since the initiation of its presale, with impressive growth observed in two stages. Currently, TMS Network (TMSN) presale stage 3 is experiencing rapid sales, with the market price of 1 TMSN token at $0.08, reflecting a remarkable surge of 2400% from its initial launch price.

Conclusion

In summary, TMS Network (TMSN) rapid rise in popularity among investors has set it apart from its competitors like Polygon (MATIC) and Tron (TRX), and it remains a focal point of interest in the ever-evolving world of blockchain investments.

Learn more about this protocol here:

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io

Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/TMSNetworkIO

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tmsnetwork_io