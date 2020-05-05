Investments: Land is the smallest part of the problem

The government had begun changing rules constantly without the consent of existing players who had already brought in their investments. It did so for the telecom sector, for e-stores and supermarkets, and even credit/debit cards. Tax laws are changed, and imposts levied with retrospective effect.

India observers were, therefore, not surprised when a Nomura study in 2019 showed that of the 56 companies that sought to move out of China as labour costs were climbing, only three opted to come to India. The others shied away, opting for other countries where the ease of doing business is far greater. India’s allure was fast fading.

What should India do?

If India wants to encourage investments, it should immediately do the following:

1. Bring investment zones under the protection of Section 234 Q of the Indian constitution. Such a move protects the zone from state and central laws where labour, inspector raj and urban administration are concerned.

2. Unequivocally declare that the investment zones will have access to international arbitration. Else set up courts that are treated as international centres for arbitration. Indian courts, including the Supreme Court, should not have the right to reopen international arbitration awards.

3. Assure investors that retrospective tax laws, and rules of business will not be altered, failing which they will be eligible for huge reparations under bilateral investment protection treaties. Too many investors, both domestic and foreign, have burnt their fingers because of the capricious ways of governance.

4. As far as it possible, convert the areas marked as coastal economic zones into such protected investment zones.

5. In return the government can insist that investors will not take recourse to debt, and that debt can only be taken by the parent entities with no recourse to Indian assets. This will bring in investments and save the country from the dangers of slipping into indebtedness.