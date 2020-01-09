Investment Tips from FPJ for Thursday Jan 8, 2019: How much will your Rs 10,000 be worth in a year if invested in Equity, NIFTY or Gold?

In the domestic market, gold jumped from a close of Rs.40537 per 10 gms on the 6th to all time high levels of well over Rs.41,000 per 10 gms on 8 th morning. Currently, the yellow metal is around Rs.40,900 per 10 gms. This could impact demand severely and the gold market goes deeper into discount. The weakened rupee could make gold all the more dearer and virtually bring trading to a trickle and imports to a halt. With oil prices also likely to soar higher, gold is likely to remain at higher. Technical analysts expect the next real resistance for gold around the $1,700 per ounce mark with solid support around the $1400 per ounce mark. The gold price has risen sharply by over 5% in the first 8 days of the year. As a result, 2020 appears to be a year of great price volatility and fresh highs.

