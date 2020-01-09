Investment Tips from FPJ for Thursday Jan 8, 2019: How much will your Rs 10,000 be worth in a year if invested in Equity, NIFTY or Gold?

Probably, the genesis of the current US-Iran face off can be traced back to 1979 when the US embassy in Teheran was taken over during the Islamic revolution then. Thereafter, tensions have continued between the two countries. The drone attack in Saudi Arabia on one of the biggest oil fields had been attributed to Iranian backed groups. Then, the recent storming of the US embassy as Baghdad further added fuel to the fire when a top Iranian general was taken out by a US drone attack. The retaliatory attack on two US army bases in Iraq late on the7th saw the already unstable region getting close to a fully blown conflict. The first portents of trouble saw the gold price first jump to $1548 per ounce plus on the 3rd of January and then further to $1578 per ounce on the 6th as the US president threatened attacks on cultural sites in Iran. The attack on US army basis saw the yellow metal cross $1,600 per ounce briefly. Even in the afternoon of the 8 th, gold was near $1582 per ounce.
In the domestic market, gold jumped from a close of Rs.40537 per 10 gms on the 6th to all time high levels of well over Rs.41,000 per 10 gms on 8 th morning. Currently, the yellow metal is around Rs.40,900 per 10 gms. This could impact demand severely and the gold market goes deeper into discount. The weakened rupee could make gold all the more dearer and virtually bring trading to a trickle and imports to a halt. With oil prices also likely to soar higher, gold is likely to remain at higher. Technical analysts expect the next real resistance for gold around the $1,700 per ounce mark with solid support around the $1400 per ounce mark. The gold price has risen sharply by over 5% in the first 8 days of the year. As a result, 2020 appears to be a year of great price volatility and fresh highs.
Here’s how much will your Rs 10,000 be worth in a year if invested in Equity, NIFTY or Gold?
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)