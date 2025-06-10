Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh highlights UP's dynamic economic transformation into a leading investment destination. |

Lucknow: Invest UP, the state’s premier investment promotion agency, organized a high-profile conclave at the Taj Hotel in Lucknow to unveil and promote the Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy 2024.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh highlights UP's dynamic economic transformation into a leading investment destination.

He credited the state’s investor-friendly policies, modern infrastructure, and proactive governance for creating a robust industrial ecosystem. Singh noted that Uttar Pradesh now ranks among the top choices for office and industrial setups due to competitive incentives and a supportive business environment.

The conclave brought together top tech industry leaders, global investors, policymakers, and multinational corporations to discuss Uttar Pradesh’s emergence as a GCC powerhouse. Around 20 companies, including SRK Gamechangers, Standard Chartered Bank, TCS, and Microsoft, participated in the conclave, with several pledging to invest in GCCs in Uttar Pradesh.

The state government plans to develop a Noida-like city in Bundelkhand, further decentralizing growth and boosting regional development. The GCC Policy 2024 offers a highly competitive mix of financial incentives, payroll subsidies, talent development provisions, and R&D support to attract investments.

Mr. Varun Ramanan, Microsoft India, praised UP’s seamless support in approvals, land allocation, and subsidies, highlighting the company’s expansion from Hyderabad to Noida. Shri Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Infrastructure & Industrial Development, emphasized that a “Viksit Bharat” is only possible through a “Viksit State,” assuring full government support for GCC investments.

The conclave discussed a roadmap and action plan for future GCC conclaves, with similar events planned in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. International think tanks from the US and Europe will also be engaged for roadshows in global cities to attract further investment. The event reaffirmed Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to fostering innovation, business excellence, and global investments in GCCs.