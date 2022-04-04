Invact Metaversity launches integrated product management program

Invact Metaversity has announced it has introduced an integrated product management course for aspiring product managers. It recently launched the metaMBA program sponsored by businesswomen of the country

The course will be curated and delivered by industry veteran Anshumani Ruddra and will have industry titans from product companies such as CRED, Google, WhatsApp, Uber and PayTM among others delivering guest lectures or conducting interactions and mentoring aspiring product managers of tomorrow, it said in a press statement.

The course will enable learning-by-doing, which is a practical approach for budding product managers by teaching them how to conduct successful market research, create winning MVP strategies, designing product documents and carve out their own go to market strategies.

Commenting on the launch of the course, Manish Maheshwari, Founder & CEO, Invact Metaversity, said “Indian companies see product-led growth as the next big strategy. This will lead to high demand for product managers going forward. It will therefore be pertinent to go beyond current product management skills to encompass many other talents including development of growth strategies and so on. We are introducing this course to cater to that future demand of talent in product management.”

Anshumani Ruddra, Group Product Manager, Google, said, “This new course launched by Metaversity will go a long way in developing product managers of tomorrow and enable India to keep its lead in the world of technology and product development.”

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:44 AM IST