Intuit to strengthen talent pool in India by hiring over 350 engineers in India

Intuit, a global technology platform that helps customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges, is looking to grow its team in India and recruit 350+ positions across Software Engineering, Product Management, Experience Design and Data Engineering roles in 2021 - 2022.

The company plans to leverage the large pool of skilled technology talent available in India and invest in growing key tech capabilities that will drive innovation for their global products and platforms.

The hiring will take place across software engineering, product design, product and program management, data science, risk analytics and business analytics streams at entry, mid-level and senior roles.

Commenting on Intuit’s hiring plans, Saurabh Saxena, Intuit’s India Site Leader and Vice President of Product Development said, “We are looking to hire engineers and product leaders who will embrace our customer-driven innovation mindset as we solve consumers and small businesses' most pressing financial problems. We are looking for talent with capabilities in artificial intelligence/machine learning, data science, cloud, open source, natural language understanding (NLU) and other key areas to deliver against our strategy.”

A majority of the hiring will be focused towards scaling engineering innovation happening across products that will deliver outcomes against our goals of