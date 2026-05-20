‘Internet Breaking Moment’: Parle Reacts To PM Modi’s Melody Gift To Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gift of Melody toffees to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni has received a reaction from a top executive of Parle Products, the maker of the popular Indian candy.

Parle Products’ vice president and chief marketing officer, Mayank Shah, on Wednesday praised the Prime Minister’s way of promoting Indian products at the global level in an interesting manner.

“This is a nice way of promoting Indian products and giving them a global stage,” Shah said while speaking to a media platform.

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Shah thanked PM Modi for giving the company such recognition. He added that Melody toffees are exported to over 100 countries.

Shah described the gesture between the leaders of the two nations as an “internet-breaking moment” that could act as a catalyst in boosting sales of Indian products at both the domestic and global levels.

“Expect a lot of traction in domestic and international sales after this internet-breaking moment,” Shah said.

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Speaking about the company’s future plans, Shah said that Parle is a privately held company and wants to remain so.

The company is not planning to get listed on the stock exchanges. “We are not considering listing right now. We prefer to remain private,” Shah said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a foreign tour with visits planned to five countries in West Asia and Europe.

Italy is the last country in his five-nation tour. Since his arrival in Italy, both PM Modi and Meloni have been posting photos from the visit.

In one such post on X, PM Modi was seen gifting a packet of Melody toffees to Meloni.

The duo of Modi and Meloni is often referred to as ‘Melodi’ by netizens. Both leaders share a respectful relationship with each other.

The latest visit is being seen as an effort to further strengthen ties between the two countries.