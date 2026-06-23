Interio By Godrej Reports ₹4,000 Crore FY26 Revenue, Targets 25 Per Cent Growth In FY27

Interio by Godrej reported ₹4,000 crore revenue in FY26 and plans to accelerate growth through store expansion and new product categories | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, June 23: Interio by Godrej on Tuesday reported a revenue of Rs 4,000 crore for FY26, registering a 12 per cent year-on-year growth, and is targeting a 25 per cent increase in the current fiscal year.

The furniture business of the Godrej Enterprises Group expanded to 100 new cities during FY26, while sales from new product introductions contributed 22 per cent to its overall business, said a statement from Interio.

"Interio plans to grow revenue by 25 per cent in FY27, supported by continued retail expansion, deeper market penetration, growth in online sales and the introduction of new furniture categories," it said.

Besides, Interio plans to add 102 stores during FY27, with a focus on strengthening its presence across North and East India, it added.

Industry Outlook And Growth Strategy

Commenting on the performance and outlook, its Business Head and Executive Vice President, Swapneel Nagarkar, said the Indian furniture industry is entering a new phase of evolution where consumer expectations are moving beyond functionality towards design, flexibility, technology integration and overall living experiences.

The Indian furniture market is expected to grow to USD 45.52 billion by 2031.

According to the company, its e-commerce business has grown 14-fold over the last three years and now contributes 15 per cent to the overall furniture business.

During FY26, Interio expanded its delivery and installation network from 1,200 pin codes to over 20,000 pin codes nationwide and introduced 24-hour delivery and installation services across all state capitals.

Expansion Into New Categories

The company has also entered the outdoor furniture segment with the launch of its new Tubular Range and expanded its portfolio with a dedicated gaming furniture category.

Nagarkar said growing consumer interest in balconies, terraces and outdoor spaces as extensions of modern homes has created opportunities for outdoor furniture solutions, while the gaming furniture range is aimed at addressing evolving lifestyle and recreational needs.

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The company said it continued to strengthen its omnichannel capabilities through supply chain transformation, technology upgrades and digital-first customer engagement initiatives, including AI-based product recommendation systems.

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