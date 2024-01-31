 Interim Budget 2024 Livestream: When, Where & How To Watch Finance Minister N Sitharaman's Presentation
With her upcoming interim budget presentation on Thursday, February 1, 2024, she is set to surpass the five-budget streak of notable predecessors such as Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
Interim Budget 2024 | PTI

With only a day left, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to announce the interim budget for the year 2024-2025 on February 1. This will be her sixth budget in a row, matching the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

With her upcoming interim budget presentation on Thursday, February 1, 2024, she is set to surpass the five-budget streak of notable predecessors such as Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting.

As Finance Minister Sitharaman takes center stage tomorrow, here is the information on the date, time, where to watch, expectations, obtaining the documents, and other details.

Date and time of the Interim Budget

Sitharaman will announce the interim budget for 2024 in Parliament on Thursday, February 1, at 11 AM. Since it is an election year, this budget will serve as a vote-on-account, with a comprehensive budget set to be presented after the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Where to Watch the budget live?

Nirmala Sitharaman's live budget speech will be broadcast on February 1 on DD News. Additionally, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also broadcast the budget online on its official YouTube channel and website.

How to get the budget documents?

After the presentation is over, the budget documents will be accessible on both the official website and the mobile application. Android users can obtain the app from the Google Play Store, while iOS users can locate it on the App Store for seamless access to the budgetary information.

