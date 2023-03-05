e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInterest rates on EPF may be left unchanged at 8.1% as withdrawals fall

Interest rates on EPF may be left unchanged at 8.1% as withdrawals fall

The decision may follow a drop in pandemic-related withdrawals from PF accounts in the past year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 02:49 PM IST
article-image

Every Indian earning a salary is aware of the employees provident fund (EPF), which is the most common investment scheme which creates a retirement fund with monthly contributions. This is also mandatory and secures an employee's future by requiring both the worker and the employer to chip in. Following higher returns on investments for FY23, the EPFO is likely to keep the interest rate on the fund close to 8 per cent.

Read Also
EPF withdrawals to be less taxable for non-PAN account holders
article-image

Pandemic-induced withdrawals falling

Reports by the Economic Times suggest that the organisation will either leave the interest rate unchanged at 8.1 per cent or reduce it marginally. The decision will be taken at a meeting of the EPFO, scheduled for March 25 and 26, as withdrawals from PF accounts went down in the post-pandemic era.

Employees can withdraw a percentage of their PF for construction of an additional house, medical expenses, marriage of a daughter or son and one year before retirement. After the covid outbreak, the Indian government had allowed the withdrawal of EPF money for pandemic-induced emergency expenses, followed by another advance in 2021.

Read Also
Deadline for EPFO members to apply for higher pension extended to May 3, 2023
article-image

Eyeing higher returns

Now that the EPFO is expecting higher returns on equity investments with more funds accumulating in accounts, they are more likely to leave interest rates unchanged. The deadline for those eligible for higher pensions to apply jointly with their employers online, has also been pushed to May 3, 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Interest rates on EPF may be left unchanged at 8.1% as withdrawals fall

Interest rates on EPF may be left unchanged at 8.1% as withdrawals fall

Finance Minister Sitharaman talks about enhanced state-owned telecom firm, as govt struggles with...

Finance Minister Sitharaman talks about enhanced state-owned telecom firm, as govt struggles with...

More Indian firms extending inclusive parental leave to adoptive and LGBTQ+ parents

More Indian firms extending inclusive parental leave to adoptive and LGBTQ+ parents

Famous chocolate brand Toblerone won't be using the iconic swiss mountain logo anymore; here's why

Famous chocolate brand Toblerone won't be using the iconic swiss mountain logo anymore; here's why

Mukesh Ambani's driver earns THIS much per year; check details here

Mukesh Ambani's driver earns THIS much per year; check details here