Inter State Oil Carrier Volume Declines 14.43% In August 2026, Orders 12 New Tankers

Inter State Oil Carrier |

Mumbai: Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd (ISOCL) reported on 10 September 2026 that its volume handled decreased by 14.43 per cent month-on-month to 28,340 metric tonnes (MTs) in August 2026. This compares to 33,120 MTs handled in July 2026.

Volume Performance

Despite the monthly decline, the company's volume handled in August 2026 increased by 15.81 per cent year-on-year. In August 2025, the company had handled 24,470 MTs.

Fleet Expansion

ISOCL is expanding its fleet by ordering 12 additional tankers. This move aims to enhance its transportation capacity and support anticipated growth in business volumes.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.