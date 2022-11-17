InsuranceDekho partners with LIC to offer latter's products across India

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

According to a news statement issued by InsuranceDekho today, the company has teamed with Life Insurance Corp of India to provide the latter's products on its platform.

Ankit Agrawal, chief executive officer and co-founder, InsuranceDekho, said the partnership will help them provide insurance policies and establish 100% penetration in the remotest towns of the country.

Currently, InsuranceDekho has more than 330 products from 45 insurers on its platform.

LIC, the country's largest life insurer, has been looking to enhance and diversify its distribution mix through partnerships and tie-ups.

In February, it reportedly partnered with Policybazaar to offer its products through the latter's platform. In terms of the individual product segment, more than 95% of LIC's premium is sourced through the agency force and less than 3% through the bancassurance channel as of Mar 31.