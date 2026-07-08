INOX India Bags ₹939 Crore Orders, Wins 'Mega' Contract For Global Space Exploration Project

A recent announcement by INOX India Ltd revealed new orders worth ₹939 crore since May 21, 2026. |

Mumbai: INOX India Limited on Wednesday announced it has secured multiple new orders totalling Rs 939 crore since May 21, 2026. The orders include a major contract from the space exploration industry.

Order Book Boosted

The company's order book saw a significant boost from an order classified as 'Mega' in the industrial gas (IG) business vertical. This order came from the space exploration industry, enhancing INOX India's involvement in advanced cryogenic systems.

Segment-wise Distribution

The Rs 939 crore total is split across several business segments. The Industrial Gas segment secured the largest share, with orders worth Rs 871 crore. The LNG segment received orders valued at Rs 44 crore, while the Cryo-scientific solutions segment accounted for Rs 16 crore. Additionally, beverage keg orders were worth ₹8 crore.

Diverse Order Portfolio

Beyond the 'Mega' space order, INOX India received 'Minor' orders for vaporisers and storage tanks. In the LNG business, new orders included storage tanks, dispensers, semi-trailers, and LNG fuelling station equipment. The company also secured a 'Minor' order from ITER during this period.

Additional Orders

Further orders encompassed disposable cylinders, liquid cylinders, transport tanks, and kegs, reflecting a broad range of cryogenic product demand.

Management Commentary

Deepak Acharya, Chief Executive Officer, INOX India Limited, stated that these orders confirm the company’s position as a global partner for cryogenic solutions. Acharya noted growing momentum in the adoption of cryogenic technologies, especially in the space sector, driving the company to focus on engineering excellence and innovation.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.