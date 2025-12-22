 Inox Clean Energy Acquires Vibrant Energy's 1337 MW Renewable Portfolio From Macquarie For ₹5,000 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInox Clean Energy Acquires Vibrant Energy's 1337 MW Renewable Portfolio From Macquarie For ₹5,000 Crore

Inox Clean Energy Acquires Vibrant Energy's 1337 MW Renewable Portfolio From Macquarie For ₹5,000 Crore

Inox Clean Energy Ltd has signed definitive agreements to acquire Vibrant Energy Holdings from Macquarie and other shareholders, adding a 1337 MW renewable portfolio (800 MW operational) across multiple states. The approximately Rs 5,000 crore deal bolsters Inox's renewable ambitions, accelerating its target to reach 3 GW of installed capacity by the End of FY26 and 10 GW by the end of FY28.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Inox Clean Energy Ltd has executed definitive agreements with Australia-based Macquarie Corporate Holdings Pty Ltd and other shareholders to acquire Vibrant Energy, which has a portfolio of 1337 MW. Noida-based INOXGFL Group company did not disclose the deal value, but as per industry sources, it was about Rs 5,000 crore.

Vibrant Energy is a diversified renewable energy independent power producer (RE IPP) in India. In a statement on Sunday, Inox Clean announced the execution of definitive agreements with Macquarie and other shareholders to acquire Vibrant Energy's total portfolio of 1337 MW, of which 800 MW is in operation.

Read Also
Inox Clean Energy Temporarily Withdraws Draft Papers After Raising ₹5,000 Crore In A Pre-IPO...
article-image

The projects are located across multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. A query on the deal amount sent to parent INOXGFL Group remained unanswered. Vibrant has existing power purchase agreements (PPAs) with major C&I customers, including large global MNCs for an average 20-year period.

INOXGFL Group Executive Director Devansh Jain said in a statement, "The acquisition will aid Inox Clean's journey to scale up its renewable power generation capacity. With this and other acquisitions nearing closure, Inox Clean is on course to reach its targeted RE installed capacity of 3 GW by FY26-end, making it the fastest company to do so in India." Inox Clean to achieve its target of 10 GW of installed capacity by FY28, he said.

FPJ Shorts
SSC JE Provisional Answer Key 2025: Last Chance To Raise Objection Today; Details Here
SSC JE Provisional Answer Key 2025: Last Chance To Raise Objection Today; Details Here
Cummins India Eyes Strong Growth In Booming Data Centre Segment Driven By AI & Data Localisation
Cummins India Eyes Strong Growth In Booming Data Centre Segment Driven By AI & Data Localisation
IND W Vs SRI W 2nd T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
IND W Vs SRI W 2nd T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
Karnataka: 20-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Killed Over Inter-Caste Marriage In Hubballi
Karnataka: 20-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Killed Over Inter-Caste Marriage In Hubballi

Macquarie Group Executive Director Mark Dooley said, "Sale of Vibrant Energy, an asset held on Macquarie Group's balance sheet, is a further step in the transition of our renewable energy activities to an asset management model under Macquarie Asset Management Green Investments. We are proud to have worked with the Vibrant Energy team to grow the portfolio from 65 MW to 1337 MW within a short span of time." Standard Chartered Bank was the exclusive advisor to Macquarie Group on the transaction.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cummins India Eyes Strong Growth In Booming Data Centre Segment Driven By AI & Data Localisation

Cummins India Eyes Strong Growth In Booming Data Centre Segment Driven By AI & Data Localisation

Silver Price Today Touches All-Time High, Gold Also Shines On Strong Safe-Haven Demand

Silver Price Today Touches All-Time High, Gold Also Shines On Strong Safe-Haven Demand

Keystone Realtors To Launch ₹3,000 Crore Super Luxury Project In Mumbai Next Month

Keystone Realtors To Launch ₹3,000 Crore Super Luxury Project In Mumbai Next Month

Inox Clean Energy Acquires Vibrant Energy's 1337 MW Renewable Portfolio From Macquarie For ₹5,000...

Inox Clean Energy Acquires Vibrant Energy's 1337 MW Renewable Portfolio From Macquarie For ₹5,000...

'Dividend Is In My Blood,' Says Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, Eyes $20 Billion Capex For Growth

'Dividend Is In My Blood,' Says Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, Eyes $20 Billion Capex For Growth