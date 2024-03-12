Innvolution Healthcare Celebrates Virtual Inauguration Of Jaipur Stent Manufacturing Facility

Innvolution Healthcare is delighted to announce the virtual inauguration of its state-of-the-art Stent Manufacturing Facility located at Jaipur on March 2, 2024. The momentous occasion took place under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon'ble Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers, along with key dignitaries including Shri. Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceutical, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Govt Of India, Shri. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Govt. Of India, Shri. Kamlesh Kumar Pant, Chairman, NPPA, Govt of India, and other distinguished guests from the government and industry.

This significant milestone marks a proud moment for all at Innvolution Healthcare, signifying our commitment to contributing to the government's vision of achieving self-reliance in the Medtech sector. The Jaipur Stent Manufacturing Facility represents a strategic step towards advancing medical technology and ensuring accessibility to high-quality Medtech solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director and Co-Founder of Innvolution Healthcare, Mr. Ashvini Suthar, expressed his enthusiasm about the facility's inauguration, stating, "We are thrilled to witness the culmination of our efforts in establishing the Jaipur Stent Manufacturing Facility. This venture aligns seamlessly with our commitment to supporting the government's vision of self-reliance in the healthcare sector. Our state-of-the-art facility is equipped to meet the growing demands of the industry, and we are confident that it will contribute significantly to the advancement of healthcare in India."

Innvolution Healthcare remains dedicated to innovation, excellence, and making meaningful contributions to the healthcare landscape. The company expresses gratitude to all stakeholders, government officials, and industry colleagues who have played a pivotal role in making this inauguration a resounding success.

