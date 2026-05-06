Innovators Facade Systems Wins ₹84.84 Crore Reliance Project Order In Mumbai

Innovators Facade Systems Limited has secured a new work order worth Rs. 84.84 crore from Reliance Industries Limited for façade works at the Anant Vilas Project in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). |

Thane: Innovators Facade Systems Limited has added a major project to its order pipeline after receiving confirmation for façade works linked to a high-value development project in Mumbai’s commercial district. The order from Reliance Industries Limited further strengthens the company’s presence in premium construction and exterior infrastructure projects.

Reliance Confirms Project

The company informed stock exchanges that Reliance Industries Limited has awarded the contract for the design, supply and installation of façade works for the Anant Vilas Project located at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The total order value stands at Rs. 84.84 crore excluding taxes.

According to the filing, the order was confirmed through an email communication dated May 4, 2026, while the formal work order containing detailed contractual terms is currently under finalisation and will be executed separately in due course.

Focus On Facade Execution

The scope of work includes end-to-end façade execution, covering design, supply and installation responsibilities. Such projects typically involve specialised engineering and architectural integration, making façade contractors a key part of premium commercial and residential developments.

With the project located in BKC, one of Mumbai’s most important business districts, the assignment adds visibility to Innovators Facade Systems’ portfolio in urban infrastructure and high-value real estate developments. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity, according to the company’s disclosure.

One-Year Completion Timeline

The company said the estimated completion period for the contract is one year from the issuance of the formal work order, based on the client’s tender document. However, it also clarified that timelines may be revised or extended depending on actual project execution conditions.

Large façade projects often progress alongside broader construction schedules, making coordination with developers and contractors a critical part of delivery timelines. The company is expected to begin execution once contractual formalities are completed.

No Related Party Interest

Innovators Facade Systems also clarified that neither its promoter group nor related entities have any interest in Reliance Industries Limited concerning the awarded contract. The company further confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under the Companies Act, 2013.

The latest order is likely to support the company’s order book visibility while reinforcing its positioning in India’s façade engineering and installation segment.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the regulatory disclosure submitted by Innovators Facade Systems Limited to BSE and does not include reporting or verification from independent or third-party sources.