Ingenico and BharatPe partner to offer advanced payment, commerce services to merchants

BharatPe, fintech companies and Ingenico, a Worldline brand, today announced a five-year strategic partnership that will help fuel the adoption of POS devices in India.

As a part of the partnership, Ingenico will roll out 100,000 of its Axium range of Android Smart POS and PPaaS (Ingenico’s Payments Platform as a Service) to BharatPe’s merchant network in India over the next 12 months.

The combination of Axium DX8000 Android-based terminals and PPaaS brings BharatPe, the Delhi-based unicorn, a technology stack that is designed to address the needs of a fast-growing and evolving market. Built as per the latest industry norms and using the Android 10 operating system, the large user interface on the Axium terminal makes it ideally suited to BharatPe’s merchants.

BharatPe, with Ingenico’s PPaaS solution, will have the flexibility to bring its innovative business applications to the market in the shortest span of time. PPaaS is a suite of payment and commerce services that combines solutions for managing terminals with third-party applications and alternative payment methods.

The cloud-based platform works with any payment device beyond the 35 million Ingenico POS already deployed in 170 countries around the world and for online commerce.

For Ingenico, this partnership is the opportunity to reinforce its presence in the high-potential Indian market as well as positioning Ingenico as an ecosystem enabler empowering commerce across all channels, simplifying payments and delivering innovative customer journeys.

Nigel Lee, Ingenico’s Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific said: “We are delighted to accompany BharatPe’s growth trajectory in India, a strategic market for Ingenico. This partnership is a huge opportunity for Ingenico, to support BharatPe and to extend the range of services it can bring to merchants. In addition, Ingenico’s mission for PPaaS is to help its partners manage the different services they make available to their merchants simply and efficiently in a way that is far quicker and easier than other technologies currently allow. We are proud to enable BharatPe to do just that and to support them along their extraordinary growth journey.”

Speaking on the partnership, Shashvat Nakrani, Co-Founder, BharatPe, said “With this strategic partnership with Ingenico, we will be able to add a new dimension to our range of fintech offerings for offline merchants. The new Axium POS machines coupled with PPaaS will enable us to offer world-class payment and commerce services to our merchant partners and further empower them to grow their business.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:12 PM IST