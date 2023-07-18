 Infosys Signs 5-year AI And Automation-Led Development Deal Worth $2 Billion With Existing Client
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInfosys Signs 5-year AI And Automation-Led Development Deal Worth $2 Billion With Existing Client

Infosys Signs 5-year AI And Automation-Led Development Deal Worth $2 Billion With Existing Client

However, the company did not reveal the name of the client and this is an existing deal that was closed and not a new one.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Infosys Signs 5-year AI And Automation-Led Development Deal Worth $2 Billion With Existing Client | File/ Representative image

Infosys has entered into a five-year agreement with an existing strategic client for AI and automation led development, modernization and maintenance services, the company announced on Tuesday through an exchange filing.

The client targets to spend $ 2 billion over the time span of the next five years.

However, the company did not reveal the name of the client and this is an existing deal that was closed and not a new one.

Infosys on Tuesday also announced the successful completion of the foundation phase of a major digital program for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, one of Australia's biggest banks. Delivered in collaboration with Microsoft, the program enabled Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to consolidate multiple legacy document management systems into a single enterprise document management system (EDMS) and deliver better customer service.

Infosys Shares

The shares of Infosys on Tuesday morning at 10:13 am IST were trading at Rs 1,439.85, up by 1.15 per cent.

Read Also
Infosys Transforms Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s Customer and Employee Experience
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gautam Adani Says, 'Hindenburg Report Was Deliberate Attempt At Damaging Our Image'

Gautam Adani Says, 'Hindenburg Report Was Deliberate Attempt At Damaging Our Image'

Infosys Signs 5-year AI And Automation-Led Development Deal Worth $2 Billion With Existing Client

Infosys Signs 5-year AI And Automation-Led Development Deal Worth $2 Billion With Existing Client

Tata Chemicals Acquires Additional 4.99% Shares In Rallis For ₹208.60 Cr Through A Block Deal

Tata Chemicals Acquires Additional 4.99% Shares In Rallis For ₹208.60 Cr Through A Block Deal

Infosys Transforms Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s Customer and Employee Experience

Infosys Transforms Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s Customer and Employee Experience

Happiest Minds Technologies Raises ₹500 Crore Through Qualified Institutions Placement

Happiest Minds Technologies Raises ₹500 Crore Through Qualified Institutions Placement