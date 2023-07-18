Infosys Transforms Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s Customer and Employee Experience | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys on Tuesday through an exchange filing announced the successful completion of the foundation phase of a major digital program for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, one of Australia's biggest banks. Delivered in collaboration with Microsoft, the program enabled Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to consolidate multiple legacy document management systems into a single enterprise document management system (EDMS) and deliver better customer service.

Using Microsoft’s SharePoint Online, the new platform built with Infosys leveraging Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings allows for democratisation of data, streamlined document storage, and better collaboration across Bendigo and Adelaide Bank. The program stems from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s commitment to leverage data for better customer outcomes – and this program plays a key role in strengthening the required data governance.

The consolidation of document management systems into a cloud-based platform also enables a better employee experience. The bank can define security groups and better manage permission levels to meet stringent audit and compliance requirements. The platform has enabled Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to deliver a more uniform user experience across its products and services, while improving privacy and document retention compliance.

The new cloud-based platform also automated the entire data migration process, leading to a measurable reduction of operational overheads. Bankers at Bendigo and Adelaide bank can now utilise modern user interfaces that are more accessible and enjoy a plethora of functionalities in the upgraded SharePoint experience. Consolidation of data involved retrieving 15 million documents from many disparate systems and significantly improved the privacy and security stance of document stores.

Nathalie Moss, Practice Lead, Lending Technology at Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, said, "Our employees are now able to service customers faster and more easily due to the centralised document storage and common searchable access approach. The key to the program led by Infosys is findability. The faster we can find all relevant customer documents, the more deeply we understand the customer and the more personalised the service we offer becomes, every time we interact. Better operational flow equals more effective and empowered staff and builds on the award-winning customer experience our Bank consistently offers."

Andrew Groth, Executive Vice President, Infosys, and Region Head, Australia and New Zealand, said, "The outstanding results achieved by Bendigo and Adelaide Bank illustrate how complex legacy systems are transformed by our proven Infosys Cobalt cloud ecosystem. Working seamlessly with partners such as Microsoft, Infosys supports Financial Services organisations to accelerate business outcomes, including strengthening employee and customer experience.”

Kiet Le, Partner Director, Microsoft ANZ, said, “Through this collaboration with Infosys and Microsoft, the bank is using the rich capabilities of SharePoint to democratise data, improve customer value and help the bank drive tangible outcomes at scale. We’re pleased to see our partner Infosys deliver such an outcome to Bendigo and Adelaide bank utilising Microsoft technologies.”

