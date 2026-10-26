Infosys Shares Fall 4% After Q2 Results, Revenue Growth Guidance Cut To 1-2%

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Infosys shares declined sharply on Monday, emerging among the leading Nifty losers after the IT services company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings and reduced its FY27 revenue growth forecast.

The stock fell as much as 4% during early trading before recovering partially to ₹1,140 on the NSE, down approximately 1%.

Infosys shares have declined 30% so far this year, compared with a 13.5% fall in the Nifty 50. The company's market capitalisation stood at approximately ₹4.6 lakh crore.

Revenue Guidance Lowered

Infosys reported a 6.2% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹7,823 crore for the September quarter.

Revenue grew 10.7% to ₹49,244 crore, while operating profit increased 10.4% to ₹10,330 crore, although it fell short of market expectations.

The company's operating margin declined by 10 basis points sequentially to 21%.

Infosys reduced its FY27 constant-currency revenue growth guidance to 1-2% from the earlier projection of 1.5-3%.

However, it retained its operating margin guidance of 20-22%.

The downward revision raised concerns about demand conditions and near-term profitability.

Net-new business accounted for 62% of the total deal value of the company. Artificial intelligence (AI) services revenue increased 29% sequentially, raising its contribution to overall revenue to 10.5% from 8.2% in the June quarter.

Broader market sentiment remained subdued, with the Nifty IT index declining 0.16%. However, the company's reduced growth forecast and profitability concerns overshadowed its strong deal pipeline and expanding AI business.