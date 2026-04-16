Infosys Sets April 23, 2026 Date For Q4 & FY26 Results Announcement With Global Investor Calls

Infosys Limited will announce its fourth quarter and full-year FY26 results on April 23, 2026, at 3:45 p.m. IST. |

Bengaluru: Infosys is preparing to unveil its financial performance for FY26, with a structured schedule of announcements and investor interactions aimed at engaging global stakeholders.

Results Date Confirmed

Infosys Limited announced that it will declare its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, on April 23, 2026. As stated in the press release on page 2, the earnings release is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. IST, setting the stage for subsequent investor and media interactions.

Multi-Stage Communication Plan

Following the results announcement, the company will host a press conference at 4:30 p.m. IST on the same day. The leadership team will address media queries during this session, which will be streamed live on the company’s investor relations website. The recording and transcript will also be made available shortly after the event, ensuring wider accessibility.

Investor Call Scheduled

Infosys will conduct a 60-minute earnings conference call at 5:30 p.m. IST, open to investors and analysts across regions. Senior management will discuss company performance and respond to participant questions. The call will also be webcast live and archived for later access, allowing stakeholders to revisit key discussions.

Global Participation Enabled

The company has provided multiple dial-in options for participants across geographies, including India, the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and France. As shown in the table on page 3, toll-free and toll numbers are available to ensure seamless participation for global stakeholders.

Digital Access and Replay

To enhance convenience, Infosys is offering a pre-registration option through the DiamondPass system, allowing participants to join the call without waiting for operator assistance. A replay of the conference call will remain accessible until April 30, 2026, along with transcripts for both the press conference and earnings discussion.

Structured Investor Engagement

The detailed schedule reflects Infosys’ structured approach to investor communication, combining real-time engagement with on-demand access to key information. By offering multiple touchpoints, the company ensures transparency and accessibility for its global investor base. With a clearly defined timeline and global access framework, Infosys is set to deliver its FY26 results while maintaining strong engagement with investors and media worldwide.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and disclosure document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.