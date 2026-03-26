Infosys Approves Dual Acquisitions Worth $560 Million To Expand Healthcare & Insurance Capabilities

Infosys has approved two acquisitions—Optimum Healthcare IT for up to USD 465 million and Stratus Global LLC for up to USD 95 million—on March 25, 2026. |

Bengaluru: Infosys is doubling down on sector-specific growth, using targeted acquisitions to deepen its presence in healthcare and insurance while accelerating AI-driven transformation offerings.

Infosys will acquire Optimum Healthcare IT through its subsidiary, gaining 100 percent ownership for up to 465 million dollars, including earnouts. The Florida-based firm brings over 1600 experts and strong domain expertise in healthcare IT consulting. The acquisition is expected to enhance Infosys’ provider segment capabilities, enabling large-scale digital transformation across clinical and operational environments.

In parallel, Infosys will acquire Stratus Global LLC for up to 95 million dollars, also through a wholly owned subsidiary. Stratus, with a team of over 450 professionals, specializes in technology consulting for property and casualty insurers. The acquisition is designed to strengthen Infosys’ Guidewire capabilities and expand its reach in insurance transformation projects.

The company is positioning both acquisitions as strategic moves to unlock AI-powered value. By combining Optimum’s healthcare expertise and Stratus’ insurance capabilities with Infosys’ AI and cloud platforms, the company aims to deliver more integrated, data-driven solutions across industries. Management indicated that the focus is on moving beyond traditional consulting to measurable, outcome-based transformation.

Both acquisitions are expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Infosys sees strong synergy potential through expanded client relationships, new buying centers, and enhanced service offerings across cloud, data, and AI-led transformation initiatives. The company confirmed that the decisions were approved at its board meeting held on March 25, 2026, with disclosures made in line with regulatory requirements.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and press release and does not include external analysis or independent verification.