Infosys, Sandwell Council come together to provide free digital learning platforms for students | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a partnership with Sandwell Council to launch its Springboard digital learning platform in the region, making it available to Sandwell residents, colleges and schools.

Springboard is Infosys’ flagship digital learning platform designed to empower people, communities, and society with skills to be successful in the 21st century. The platform features content spanning digital learning, emerging technologies, and life skills, and is led by a team of experts through collaborations with curriculum partners, non-profits, and a global network of leading educational institutions.

Infosys Springboard will help Sandwell residents acquire new skills and increase employability, supporting individuals, communities, and businesses alike. In particular, it aims to:

• Be available to everyone for free to help increase digital literacy across the board and ensure nobody is left behind.

• Support digitally engaged communities and makes devices and digital assets available to those who cannot afford them.

• Help entrepreneurs realise their ideas or small and medium sized businesses improve their services through digital efforts.

This program builds on Infosys' work with local councils across the UK. In 2021 Infosys deployed Springboard in collaboration with Brent Council, which, during the pandemic, witnessed the number of unemployment claimants aged 18 to 49 in Brent treble. So far, over 48,000 Brent residents have registered and are actively using Infosys Springboard.

Councillor Simon Hackett, Cabinet Member for Children and Education, Sandwell Council, said: “Springboard is a fantastic opportunity for Sandwell residents. The opportunity to work alongside a multinational organisation like Infosys, will equip our enterprises such as, schools, colleges and training providers with the tools needed to increase digital accessibility and help achieve higher aspirations. It will also enable our residents to access a wealth of opportunities for future careers and gain greater prosperity for Sandwell.”

Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President and Head – Education, Training and Assessment, Infosys, said: “Upskilling and reskilling is part of our DNA at Infosys, and we couldn’t be happier to be collaborating with Sandwell Council on this important project. Ensuring equitable access to digital education is central to achieving a digitally engaged community and I certainly look forward to seeing what residents go on to achieve as a result.”