Infosys Finacle powers ABN AMRO’s global liquidity management system

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a fully owned subsidiary of Infosys, and ABN AMRO, a leading financial services provider in the Netherlands, today announced the implementation and go-live of the Infosys Finacle Liquidity Management Solution for the bank’s corporate customers. ABN AMRO will now be able to provide its customers a single point of access to better manage their global commercial cash flows securely from anywhere and on any device of their choice.

With this implementation, the bank’s customers will see transformative improvements in target balancing, notional pooling, aggregated balance agreement, and IFRS accounting. This is an important part of the bank’s transformation strategy to better serve its digitally enabled corporate clients and enhance user experience.

Highlights

• The Finacle solution suite has been made available in a cloud-hosted environment, ensuring seamless relay of updates, quick time-to-market, and allowing greater efficiency and scalability.

• With the Finacle Liquidity Management solution, ABN AMRO is able to provide its corporate customers a fully-integrated solution with resilient, and secure liquidity management services, on the move and accessible through any device of their choice.

• The solution is enabling the bank to offer tailored liquidity products and the ability to rapidly introduce new product innovations for customers.

• The bank has also been able to introduce a next-generation cash pooling program to enhance its corporate channel offerings.

Xander van Heeringen, Director of Transaction Banking, ABN AMRO, said, “We are excited to announce this collaboration with Infosys Finacle, the market-leading provider of banking technology. The right technology investment for corporate banking customers is of great importance to ABN AMRO as smarter cash management is evolving as a key priority for our customers, pushing the need for driving resilience in treasury operations. Together with Infosys Finacle, we will further enable ABN AMRO to propel its liquidity management business transformation.”

Sanat Rao, Chief Business Officer & Global Head, Infosys Finacle, said, “Corporate banking customers have the same expectations as retail consumers for agile, tailored, and seamless digital banking on a choice of devices. The Finacle Liquidity Management Solution has been designed keeping the needs of multinational corporations in mind, so that they can effectively manage their liquidity positions on the go. We are very pleased to collaborate with ABN AMRO to deliver a superior banking experience to its corporate customers. We look forward to further enhancing the bank’s capabilities and accelerating the digital transformation of its corporate banking business.”