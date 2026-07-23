Infosys Reports 12% Rise In Net Profit At ₹7,769 Crore, Appoints Ashiss Kumar Dash CEO Designate

Mumbai: Infosys on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7,769 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, an increase of 12.2 per cent year-on-year. It also announced the appointment of Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO Designate.

First Quarter Financials

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹48,211 crore, marking a 14.0 per cent rise compared to ₹42,279 crore in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue increased by 3.9 per cent from ₹46,402 crore in the preceding quarter.

Total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹49,076 crore, up from ₹42,757 crore in Q1 FY26. Total expenses rose to ₹41,307 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹35,836 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated diluted earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 was ₹19.17, an increase of 14.9 per cent from ₹16.68 in Q1 FY26. However, it saw an 8.6 per cent decline from ₹20.98 in the preceding quarter.

Leadership Transition

Dash's appointment as CEO Designate is effective 23 July 2026. He will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director from 1 April 2027, subject to statutory requirements.

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Salil Parekh, the current MD and CEO, will continue to lead the company until 31 March 2027. He will work with Dash to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Stock Allotment

The company allotted 4,77,767 equity shares of face value ₹5 each to eligible employees who exercised Restricted Stock Units. This includes 18,465 equity shares under the 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan and 4,59,302 equity shares under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019.

New Subsidiary

Infosys also approved the incorporation of a step-down wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.