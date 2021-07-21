Infosys Public Services launches blockchain network for Riverside County in California

Infosys Public Services (IPS), a US-based subsidiary of Infosys , has completed the pilot of a blockchain solution designed to improve the efficiency, access and security of vital record keeping in Riverside County, California’s fourth largest county.

The blockchain network enables county employees to manage data effectively and securely, while easing access and lowering cost of operations, the company said in a release.

"Blockchain technology presents a new opportunity for governments to advance their digital agenda and leapfrog into the next era of secure, citizen-centered services...," said Eric Paternoster, CEO, IPS.

The pilot blockchain network, developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) using Amazon Managed Blockchain, modernizes the once paper-centric operations of the Riverside County Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder Office, the release said. The solution will also provide citizens more timely and accurate access to their records, it added.