Infosys Partners With Shell New Energies To Advance Immersion Cooling Services For Data Centers

Infosys Partners With Shell |

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, on Thursday announced its collaboration with Shell New Energies UK Ltd (Shell), an international energy company, to accelerate adoption of immersion cooling services for data centers, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Infosys and Shell partnership

Through this strategic engagement, Infosys and Shell will bring together their capabilities in Digital and Energy, respectively, and an eco-system of partners, to create an integrated offering for green data centers. This will be achieved by leveraging Shell Immersion Cooling Fluid, a synthetic, single-phase immersion cooling fluid designed to maximise the energy efficiency and performance of data servers and IT components, and Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies.

According to recent industry estimates, data centers are responsible for up to 1.5 percent of global electricity consumption and 1 percent of global CO2 emissions. AI is expected to accelerate data center demand and AI workloads will significantly increase both energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

Shell and Infosys will test this, leveraging both Shell’s immersion cooling and Infosys’ digital solutions. Following the pilot at Shell’s and Infosys' data centers, the companies intend to extend the offer to other customers globally

Infosys and Shell Forge Alliance to Pioneer Carbon-Neutral Initiatives

Infosys, which turned carbon neutral 30 years ahead of 2050, the timeline set by the Paris Agreement, realized the business imperative of reducing carbon intensity, and has tailored many solutions that enable clients in their decarbonization journey. Shell aims to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050. Together, the companies see the ability to leverage digital technologies to monitor and adjust immersion cooling technology to further cut energy consumption and lower carbon dioxide emissions.

Infosys Limited shares

The shares of Infosys Limited on Thursday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,455, down by 0.32 percent.