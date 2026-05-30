Infosys More Relevant Than Ever Despite AI, Says Nilekani

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani has dismissed concerns that artificial intelligence could make traditional IT services companies irrelevant.

Speaking to shareholders through the company’s annual report, Nilekani said Infosys is “more relevant than ever” despite the rapid rise of AI technologies.

He said the shift from traditional software systems to AI-powered technologies is creating new opportunities rather than eliminating the need for technology service providers.

According to him, AI is changing the way businesses operate and increasing demand for technology modernisation across industries.

Infosys Sees Growth Through AI Transformation

Nilekani argued that AI is a much larger technological shift than previous digital transformations.

He acknowledged that many people are asking whether technology companies will still be needed if coding becomes increasingly automated.

However, he said software development involves much more than writing code.

According to him, businesses still need experts to design systems, test solutions, validate outcomes and ensure cybersecurity.

He added that large organisations will require support to modernise their IT infrastructure so they can take advantage of AI innovations.

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Focus On Skills And Future Opportunities

The chairman stressed that employees must develop new skills and adopt fresh ways of thinking to succeed in an AI-driven world.

He said Infosys is preparing its workforce for these changes and plans to use productivity gains to expand client relationships and launch new services.

His comments echoed views expressed by N. Chandrasekaran, who has also highlighted the opportunities AI presents for technology services companies.

Industry leaders increasingly believe that AI will transform the sector rather than replace it.